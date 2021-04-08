Cain 2 HRs, Woodruff sharp, Brewers beat Cubs 4-2 in 10

CHICAGO (AP) - Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a no-hit bid going until Ian Happ led off the seventh with a clean single. Cain, who had missed three games with an oblique strain, hit a solo homer leading off the eighth. Joc Pederson tied it with his first home run for the Cubs, a drive in the bottom half off reliever Devin Williams. After automatic runner Daniel Robertson moved to third on a single by pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach in the 10th, Cain homered off Brandon Workman.

