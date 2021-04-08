Advertisement

Active manhunt after multiple people shot at Bryan manufacturer

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police confirm multiple people were shot during an incident Thursday afternoon at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan. The suspect in that shooting remains at large and an active manhunt is underway.

There is still an active police situation off FM 2818 at Stone City Drive as law enforcement responds to the scene. Sources tell KBTX that more than six people were injured, and several are in critical condition.

Jane Long Intermediate School was temporarily under a perimeter seal, but students were released to parents around normal dismissal time. Parents of students who walk home are asked to pick up their child at the school.

KBTX has multiple reporters on the scene and will update this story as additional information becomes available.

