Advertisement

Woo hoo! Baddoo hits again, Tigers rookie tops Twins in 10th

The 22-year-old entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch-runner and stayed in until he ended it with a winning hit to right off Hansel Robles.
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, right, is greeted by first base coach Ramon Santiago after hitting...
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, right, is greeted by first base coach Ramon Santiago after hitting a walk-off single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Akil Baddoo added another big hit in this charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo made his debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Then he hit a grand slam in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Monday. The 22-year-old entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch-runner and stayed in until he ended it with a winning hit to right off Hansel Robles. Nelson Cruz and Byron Buxton homered for the Twins, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in South Bend
The mask requirement in Elkhart County will be extended for several weeks after a new public...
Elkhart County extends mask requirement, other restrictions
Crews clear semi rollover near bypass in Elkhart
2600 block of Lincolnway in Mishawaka
Lincolnway blocked after crash involving motorcycle
No suspicious packages, devices found after bomb threat at University Park Mall

Latest News

Drew walks out of the plane back in Waco, Texas with the national championship trophy in hand.
Former Mishawaka resident Scott Drew brings national title trophy back to Waco
The Benton Habor boys basketball team stands together before state quarterfinals match up.
Benton Harbor falls to Central Catholic in state quarterfinals 83-72
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars...
Blackhawks stop 2-game skid, beat Stars 4-2
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Nashville Predators defenseman Roman...
Predators beat Red Wings 3-2, improve to 4-0 in shootouts
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes around Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24)...
Nikola Jokic’s 27 points leads Nuggets past Pistons 134-119