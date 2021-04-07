Advertisement

Wellfield Botanic Gardens opens for the season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to spend some time outdoors with the family this spring, head to Elkhart.

Wellfield Botanic Gardens is now open for the season.

You can explore acres of blooming flowers and beautiful landscaping.

The Children’s Garden is also open, along with the Japanese Garden.

And later this month, a new exhibit called Origami in the Garden is coming to Wellfield.

“They’re really cool, aluminum origami sculpture,” said Eric Garton, executive director. “They look just like giant sheets of folded paper and the shapes are incredible.”

You can check out Origami in the Garden starting April 24th.

Wellfield botanic gardens is open to the public, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

For more information, click here.

