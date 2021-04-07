Wednesday’s Child: Hagan isn’t picky

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of Indiana foster children are in need of adoption. Each week we try to connect these kids with new families through our Wednesday’s Child segment. Kids like 12-year-old Hagan.

If there’s one thing you should know about Hagan, it’s that he’s a pretty easy-going kid. He’ll tell you himself.

“Hmmm, I’m not picky,” said Hagan. “I’ll do anything.”

For Hagan, life is an adventure and he’s willing to jump right in. Especially if there’s a pool!

“I don’t know,” said Hagan. “I just like to go in the water.”

He admits, he’s not the competitive type.

“No, I just like to swim. Just for fun,” said Hagan. “I’ve got to practice my moves. I can do a cannon ball. I can do a belly flop.”

Hagan like to be a police officer someday, but he’s keeping his options open. Afterall, he’s not picky.

At school, he has a short list of favorite subjects.

“Math!” exclaimed Hagan. “And lunch!”

So, what does he like to eat?

“I’m not picky,” said Hagan. “I’ll eat spinach. I’ll eat brussel sprouts. Lima beans. I’ll eat any vegetable, except onions! …. makes my breath smell bad.”

Hagan wants to make a good impression on a family willing to adopt him.

“I am not picky at all,” said Hagan when asked what kind of family he wants to find.

But if they happen to have pets, that would be great.

“I love pets. I love German Shepherds,” said Hagan. “And pit bulls.”

Time in the pool or a lake would be nice too. This kid really loves the water. But he also knows when it’s time to get out.

" ‘til my skin gets wrinkly,” explained Hagan. “I get like the funny feeling on your skin and turns all wrinkly.”

A feeling that lets this easy-going kid know, it’s time to go.

But before his interview was done, Hagan was asked about the one thing he wants people to know about him.

“I’m not picky,” said Hagan with a laugh.

If you would like to learn more about Hagan, click here for the link to Indiana’s Adoption Program:

https://www.indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/hagan-8670/

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.