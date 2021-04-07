Advertisement

Vucevic helps Bulls run past short-handed Pacers 113-97

Nikola Vucevic had 32 points and 15 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 19 points and the Chicago Bulls overwhelmed short-handed Indiana 113-97.
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) gets a dunk over Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5)...
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) gets a dunk over Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Nikola Vucevic had 32 points and 15 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 19 points and the Chicago Bulls overwhelmed short-handed Indiana 113-97. Chicago has won two straight since snapping a six-game losing streak and won the season series 2-1 over the Pacers. Indiana was led by Caris LeVert’s 20 points. The Pacers, who started the game without two starters and lost starting center Myles Turner in the third quarter, never recovered after falling behind by 15 points late in the first half.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

