Vucevic helps Bulls run past short-handed Pacers 113-97

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Nikola Vucevic had 32 points and 15 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 19 points and the Chicago Bulls overwhelmed short-handed Indiana 113-97. Chicago has won two straight since snapping a six-game losing streak and won the season series 2-1 over the Pacers. Indiana was led by Caris LeVert’s 20 points. The Pacers, who started the game without two starters and lost starting center Myles Turner in the third quarter, never recovered after falling behind by 15 points late in the first half.

