Advertisement

Vaccine Tracker: Latest progress in Michiana as cases spike

By Zach Horner
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we continue to track the progress while comparing the percentage or people fully vaccinated in Michiana with the state averages.

First we take a look at how far we’ve come this month, these are the latest percent fully vaccinated by county as of April 1st:

Fully vaccinated 4/1/21
Fully vaccinated 4/1/21(WNDU)

Now, here is a look at Wednesday April 7th:

Fully vaccinated 4/7/21
Fully vaccinated 4/7/21(WNDU)

Michiana went from one county above 20% fully vaccinated to seven counties in just about a week. St. Joseph County in Indiana is leading the way with over a quarter of the population fully vaccinated.

I spoke with the St. Joseph County Department of Health of Wednesday who acknowledges the positive progress in the area but says this comes at a time when cases are spiking around the area.

“Wow, we’ve seen a huge uptick in vaccinations, but wow we’ve also seen numbers increase,” Robin Vida says. She is the Director of Health Outreach at the SJC Health Dept. “It’s hospitalizations of younger folks and we need to be cautious.”

Here is the percentage of Michiana fully vaccinated:

Michiana Fully Vaxxed Number 4-7-21
Michiana Fully Vaxxed Number 4-7-21(WNDU)

That number trails slightly behind Indiana and Michigan who sit at 23.7% and 23.6% respectively.

As the vaccine rollout continues and more shots got into arms we are seeing some alarming leaps in cases.

Here’s a look at the new case trends in Indiana:

Indiana Case Trends 4-7
Indiana Case Trends 4-7(WNDU)

And here’s the spike in cases in Michigan in just about one month:

Michigan Case Trends 4-7
Michigan Case Trends 4-7(WNDU)

“The mixture of all the mitigation; the mask wearing, the physical distancing, the hand hygiene, the attention to the large gathering pieces, and the vaccine. We need all of them to work together to really make an impact,” Vida says.

The message from health officials is to not let your guard down even with more vaccinations going into arms in both Indiana and Michigan.

On the national vaccine battle, NBC news is reporting the latest data from the CDC that shows 1 in 4 US adults are now fully vaccinated and around 40% have at least one dose of the vaccine.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/one-4-u-s-adults-are-now-fully-vaccinated-n1263331

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old girl shot in South Bend
Police investigating shooting in South Bend
2600 block of Lincolnway in Mishawaka
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash on Lincolnway
Conversations continue in South Bend surrounding the citizens police review board.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
157 S. Hull in Benton Harbor
2 dead after Benton Harbor house fire

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan promoting shots, not more restrictions, during surge
Notre Dame to require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19
Tolson Center site April 20-24th will be another vaccine clinic in Elkhart County.
Vaccine Tracker: Racial disparities in vaccination percentages
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gets the COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's...
Gov. Whitmer and her teenage daughter get COVID-19 vaccine in Detroit