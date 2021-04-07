Advertisement

SUV crashes into Berrien Springs baguette shop

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Ind. (WNDU) - Baguette de France is closed temporarily after a SUV crashed into the building around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Owner Mary Kissinger said she felt lucky her shop had shut down for the night roughly 15 minutes before the crash. Otherwise, three or four people would have been injured. One person cleaning in the back of the restaurant was unharmed when the accident happened.

Some people arrived at Baguette de France around lunchtime on Wednesday, unaware of the news of the crash.

“I come through [Berrien Springs] frequently,” said Ron Colvin, a St. Joseph resident. “I called my wife. She’s at work today. She had a little slow bit of slow time. I said, ‘Hey, meet me at the Baguette in Berrien Springs for lunch,’ and she goes, ‘Absolutely!’”

Those plans had to change due to the significant damage to the front, right-side of the building. Kissinger said several items were damaged including an oven; sandwich board; salad bar; a refrigerator; oven hood; and a secondary wall.

“It’s one of our favorite sandwich spots,” Colvin said. “We’re disappointed this happened.”

Kissinger said the shop could be closed for a few weeks, depending on how long it takes for the building to be repaired and new equipment to be installed.

No word from police on the condition of the driver or how the crash occurred.

