Advertisement

Shooting involving 6-year-old girl is South Bend’s 10th shooting in last 7 days

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just seven days into the month of April, the number of shootings in South Bend is already in double figures.

In just one week, 10 shootings have rocked the city of South Bend.

That number accounting for nearly a third of its 32 total shootings this year, including the latest confirmed report from police of a 6-year-old girl that was grazed by bullet while sitting in a car near Beacon Heights Apartments Saturday night.

A map shows six of the 10 reported shootings in April that resulted in injury or death. The majority happening on South Bend’s West Side.

Map shows areas of shootings in South Bend since April 1st, 2021
Map shows areas of shootings in South Bend since April 1st, 2021(WNDU)

It is a trend South Bend Council member At Large Lori Hamann says has something to do with poverty.

“If we can’t make significant changes to try and lift families and individuals out of poverty here in South Bend and in the state of Indiana, then we are constantly going to be faced with these surges of crime,” Hamann says.

And, a lot to do with what Hamann calls a lack of respect for police.

“You can’t dismiss the loss of respect or the loss of trust in the police department amongst some of our communities,” Hamann says.

Which is why Hamann says the only way to turn around the city’s latest overwhelming trend of gun violence is if everyone buys in.

“I met with the chief, I met with the mayor, and their heart is really in this. I just think it’s going to take a all hands on deck kind of approach. Business owners, residents, everyone needs to be engaged in recognizing that it’s all of our responsibility, not just the responsibility of the police,” Hamann says.

After reacching out to the South Bend Police Department on Wednesday, 16 News Now was told Chief Scott Ruszkowski was not available for comment. However, Ruszkowski is expected to attend a community town hall Thursday evening, regarding South Bend’s recent uptick in gun violence.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in South Bend
Conversations continue in South Bend surrounding the citizens police review board.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
157 S. Hull in Benton Harbor
2 dead after Benton Harbor house fire
No suspicious packages, devices found after bomb threat at University Park Mall
Six-year-old girl shot in South Bend

Latest News

A car crashed into Baguette de France on Tuesday.
SUV crashes into Berrien Springs baguette shop
In today’s Medical Moment, a newly designed augmented reality system allowing doctors to keep...
Medical Moment: Augmented reality improves spine surgery
The Elkhart Riverwalk Grand Prix is returning this summer.
Elkhart Grand Prix returning in August
Brian T. Summerson and Pierre L. Washington
FBI seeks info on truckers accused of kidnapping