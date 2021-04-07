Shooting involving 6-year-old girl is South Bend’s 10th shooting in last 7 days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just seven days into the month of April, the number of shootings in South Bend is already in double figures.

In just one week, 10 shootings have rocked the city of South Bend.

That number accounting for nearly a third of its 32 total shootings this year, including the latest confirmed report from police of a 6-year-old girl that was grazed by bullet while sitting in a car near Beacon Heights Apartments Saturday night.

A map shows six of the 10 reported shootings in April that resulted in injury or death. The majority happening on South Bend’s West Side.

Map shows areas of shootings in South Bend since April 1st, 2021 (WNDU)

It is a trend South Bend Council member At Large Lori Hamann says has something to do with poverty.

“If we can’t make significant changes to try and lift families and individuals out of poverty here in South Bend and in the state of Indiana, then we are constantly going to be faced with these surges of crime,” Hamann says.

And, a lot to do with what Hamann calls a lack of respect for police.

“You can’t dismiss the loss of respect or the loss of trust in the police department amongst some of our communities,” Hamann says.

Which is why Hamann says the only way to turn around the city’s latest overwhelming trend of gun violence is if everyone buys in.

“I met with the chief, I met with the mayor, and their heart is really in this. I just think it’s going to take a all hands on deck kind of approach. Business owners, residents, everyone needs to be engaged in recognizing that it’s all of our responsibility, not just the responsibility of the police,” Hamann says.

After reacching out to the South Bend Police Department on Wednesday, 16 News Now was told Chief Scott Ruszkowski was not available for comment. However, Ruszkowski is expected to attend a community town hall Thursday evening, regarding South Bend’s recent uptick in gun violence.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.