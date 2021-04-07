Advertisement

Predators beat Red Wings 3-2, improve to 4-0 in shootouts

Dylan Larkin and Filip Zadina failed to score in the first shootout of the season for the Red Wings.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Nashville Predators defenseman Roman...
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) shot in overtime during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored in the shootout to lift the Nashville Predators over the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Predators improved to 4-0 in shootouts. Dylan Larkin and Filip Zadina failed to score in the first shootout of the season for the Red Wings. Adam Erne and Danny DeKeyser scored in regulation for Detroit. Thomas Greiss had 29 saves. Mikael Granlund and Luke Kunin scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

