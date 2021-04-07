Advertisement

Peralta pitches 5 innings as Brewers blank Cubs 4-0

Shaw connected in the first against Adbert Alzolay, sending an opposite-field drive deep to left-center.
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Daniel Robertson (28) forces out Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) at second base then throws to first base to complete a double play during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Chicago.(AP Photo/David Banks)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Freddy Peralta pitched five sharp innings, Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 to stop a three-game slide. Peralta struck out eight and walked four. Kris Bryant doubled in the fourth for Chicago’s only hit of the game. Shaw connected in the first against Adbert Alzolay, sending an opposite-field drive deep to left-center. Daniel Vogelbach walked with one out and Christian Yelich singled ahead of Shaw’s first homer of the season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

