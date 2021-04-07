Nearing Another Record High, Rain Chances Return

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and turning warm in the afternoon. Breezy with a few scattered showers or a thundershower between 2-7 pm. These are quick moving and may help to cool it off just a bit. Highs again nearing 80 by the afternoon. High of 80.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Light scattered sprinkles early with a few widely scattered showers overnight. Turning mostly cloudy with another mild evening. Low of 58.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Cooler than the past few days, highs in the upper 60s. High of 69.

FRIDAY: The chances for scattered showers continue under mostly cloudy skies and the breeze remains. Scattered showers becoming less likely heading into the evening. High of 66.

LONGE RANGE: Scattered showers remain likely through Saturday and into Sunday with some pockets of heavy rain possible overnight. Scattered showers likely coming to an end early Monday before a drier pattern heading into the second week of April.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, April 6th 2021

Tuesday’s High: 80

Tuesday’s Low: 55

Precipitation: 0.00″

