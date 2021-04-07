Advertisement

Michigan promoting shots, not more restrictions, during surge

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Michigan’s health director says the state is focusing on getting more people vaccinated, not imposing new restrictions on the economy, despite a wave of COVID-19 cases.

Elizabeth Hertel notes that indoor high school sports, a source of infections, are wrapping up soon, and spring sports are outdoors.

All teen athletes must be regularly tested.

Michigan lately has been at or near the top in the U.S. for new COVID-19 cases.

The health department says about 37% of residents 16 and older has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of people with COVID-19 admitted to Michigan hospitals has doubled every 12 to 14 days for three weeks.

