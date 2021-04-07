Advertisement

Medical Moment: Augmented reality improves spine surgery

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Spinal surgery is a delicate procedure, with surgeons sometimes needing to fasten medical hardware into the back.

In today’s Medical Moment, a newly designed augmented reality system allowing doctors to keep their focus front and center.

During some spinal procedures, precision is critical, just a few millimeters one way or the other could damage delicate nerves.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, an orthopedic surgeon has developed a first-of-its-kind system improving accuracy.

Advent-health’s internal review board approved the use of the I-Sight system, which Dr. Patel has used since May of 2020.

So far, he’s seen a 51 percent reduction in the time it takes to place surgical screws.

