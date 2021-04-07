Medical Moment: Augmented reality improves spine surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Spinal surgery is a delicate procedure, with surgeons sometimes needing to fasten medical hardware into the back.

In today’s Medical Moment, a newly designed augmented reality system allowing doctors to keep their focus front and center.

During some spinal procedures, precision is critical, just a few millimeters one way or the other could damage delicate nerves.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, an orthopedic surgeon has developed a first-of-its-kind system improving accuracy.

Advent-health’s internal review board approved the use of the I-Sight system, which Dr. Patel has used since May of 2020.

So far, he’s seen a 51 percent reduction in the time it takes to place surgical screws.

