Indiana reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,260 more cases Wednesday

Statewide, 789 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,260 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 789 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,694 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 693,452 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 669 new cases were reported. 706 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 1 more coronavirus death and 762 new cases were reported. 704 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 1,256 new cases were reported. 657 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 1 more coronavirus death and 1,127 new cases were reported. 657 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 32,915 (+136) cases and 534 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 26,651 (+73) cases and 429 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,474 (+24) cases and 204 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,935 (+12) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,668 (+17) cases and 108 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,480 (+3) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,971 (+4) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,880 (+4) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,113 (+1) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

