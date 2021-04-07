Heavy police presence after Benton Harbor shooting
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a heavy police presence in a Benton Harbor neighborhood after a Wednesday morning shooting.
The call came in around 9:30 a.m. from near Jefferson and Brunson Avenue.
One person suffered injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.
Some people around the home have been questioned, but police are unsure if others remain in the home.
We have a crew at the scene, and we’ll update you on air and online as we learn more.
