Heavy police presence after Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a heavy police presence in a Benton Harbor neighborhood after a Wednesday morning shooting.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. from near Jefferson and Brunson Avenue.

One person suffered injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Some people around the home have been questioned, but police are unsure if others remain in the home.

We have a crew at the scene, and we’ll update you on air and online as we learn more.

