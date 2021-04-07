Advertisement

Former Mishawaka resident Scott Drew brings national title trophy back to Waco

The 12-year Mishawaka resident made his way back to Waco Tuesday afternoon.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas. (WNDU) - March Madness is officially over, and Michiana’s own Scott Drew has led the Baylor men’s basketball team to its first ever national title.

The 12-year Mishawaka resident made his way back to Waco Tuesday afternoon.

The former Penn and Valparaiso High School student showed off the hardware to the Baylor Bears faithful down in Waco, Texas.

Drew took over a program that was widely considered to be the worst job in Division 1 basketball back in 2003. The program was littered with scandals. However, 18 years later, Drew delivered on the promise that he would help Baylor win a national title.

Drew spent most of his young life in the Hoosier State and won the national Championship in Indiana, but he’s happy to be back home with the national championship trophy in hand in the Lonestar State.

“I know personally, it’s nice to be back in Texas with some warm weather,” Drew said. “It’s nice to be outside again. I know these guys are really excited to get back to school. They didn’t like that one. Thank you very much for making the national championship possible No.1. No. 2, I want to let you know that these guys, they are going to do a great job representing Baylor University, our city and our state.”

Drew lived in Mishawaka from 1976 to 1988 in Blair Hills.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in South Bend
The mask requirement in Elkhart County will be extended for several weeks after a new public...
Elkhart County extends mask requirement, other restrictions
Crews clear semi rollover near bypass in Elkhart
2600 block of Lincolnway in Mishawaka
Lincolnway blocked after crash involving motorcycle
No suspicious packages, devices found after bomb threat at University Park Mall

Latest News

The Benton Habor boys basketball team stands together before state quarterfinals match up.
Benton Harbor falls to Central Catholic in state quarterfinals 83-72
The former Penn and Valparaiso High School student received a warm welcome back to Texas.
Scott Drew brings back national championship to Waco
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars...
Blackhawks stop 2-game skid, beat Stars 4-2
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Nashville Predators defenseman Roman...
Predators beat Red Wings 3-2, improve to 4-0 in shootouts