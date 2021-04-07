Former Mishawaka resident Scott Drew brings national title trophy back to Waco

WACO, Texas. (WNDU) - March Madness is officially over, and Michiana’s own Scott Drew has led the Baylor men’s basketball team to its first ever national title.

The 12-year Mishawaka resident made his way back to Waco Tuesday afternoon.

The former Penn and Valparaiso High School student showed off the hardware to the Baylor Bears faithful down in Waco, Texas.

Drew took over a program that was widely considered to be the worst job in Division 1 basketball back in 2003. The program was littered with scandals. However, 18 years later, Drew delivered on the promise that he would help Baylor win a national title.

Drew spent most of his young life in the Hoosier State and won the national Championship in Indiana, but he’s happy to be back home with the national championship trophy in hand in the Lonestar State.

“I know personally, it’s nice to be back in Texas with some warm weather,” Drew said. “It’s nice to be outside again. I know these guys are really excited to get back to school. They didn’t like that one. Thank you very much for making the national championship possible No.1. No. 2, I want to let you know that these guys, they are going to do a great job representing Baylor University, our city and our state.”

Drew lived in Mishawaka from 1976 to 1988 in Blair Hills.

