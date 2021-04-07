FBI seeks info on truckers accused of kidnapping

(WNDU) - The FBI is asking for help finding potential victims and additional information about two over the road truck drivers who are accused of kidnapping females and demanding ransom for their release.

From the Federal Bureau of Investigation Memphis Field Office:

Brian T. Summerson, 25, of Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, for Battery Cause Bodily Harm, False Imprisonment, and Tampering with a Witness Calling 911. Summerson is an over the road trucker with a primary route of I-95 from New Jersey to Miami, as well as Chicago, Illinois, and Kansas City, Missouri. When meeting potential victims, he tells them his name is Von or Vaughn.

Pierre L. Washington, 35, of Chicago, Illinois, owns a trucking company, God Got Me LLC. Washington is also an over the road trucker, but at this time, his routes are unknown. Washington was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, in March 2021 by the FBI in reference to an ongoing investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and has revealed photographs, videos and text communications of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and electronic accounts.

The FBI places a priority on protecting victims of crime. If you have any information concerning this case, or if you believe you are a victim or may have been affected by these alleged crimes, please provide your contact information via email to truckervictims@fbi.gov so that an investigator can contact you. Your responses are voluntary but would be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance, services, and resources.

