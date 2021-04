ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Riverwalk Grand Prix is returning this summer.

The event kicks off August 13 with practice, qualifying, and special events starting in the early evening, along with the first of two free nights of concerts.

On August 14, get ready for a day of on and off-track activities.

Registration opens for the Grand Prix on Friday.

