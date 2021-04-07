Blackhawks stop 2-game skid, beat Stars 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) - Kirby Dach, Dominik Kubilik and Alex DeBrincat scored, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Tuesday night. The Stars rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period, but goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped Dallas’ Roope Hintz in the slot with 93 seconds to play after goals by Andrew Cogliano and Radek Faksa closed the gap. The victory stopped Chicago’s two-game losing streak, and extended Dallas’ losing skid to two games.

