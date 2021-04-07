Advertisement

Blackhawks stop 2-game skid, beat Stars 4-2

The victory stopped Chicago’s two-game losing streak, and extended Dallas’ losing skid to two games.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars with teammates Duncan Keith (2) and Patrick Kane (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Kirby Dach, Dominik Kubilik and Alex DeBrincat scored, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Tuesday night. The Stars rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period, but goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped Dallas’ Roope Hintz in the slot with 93 seconds to play after goals by Andrew Cogliano and Radek Faksa closed the gap. The victory stopped Chicago’s two-game losing streak, and extended Dallas’ losing skid to two games.

