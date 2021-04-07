Advertisement

Benton Harbor falls to Central Catholic in state quarterfinals 83-72

This was a rematch of the 2018 State Title game that Benton Harbor had won.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor boys basketball team fell to undefeated Central Catholic 83-72 in the 2021 Division 2 Quarterfinals to end the Tigers season.

Senior Kentrell Pullian finished with 24 points in his final game as a Tiger.

The fantastic year comes to an end for Benton Harbor.

The Tigers were still able to claim their first regional title since 2018, and they were just happy to play basketball this year given all of the circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic. Benton Harbor finished the year 17-3 overall.

