Advertisement

6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the...
The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the focus of a broad criminal investigation since July 2019.(Gray Media)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Six men were arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center, the attorney general’s office said.

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the focus of a broad criminal investigation since July 2019. Two former counselors at the Manchester facility were charged with 82 counts of rape at that time, but the charges were dismissed last year in order to strengthen the wider investigation.

Both of them were arrested again Wednesday and charged with rape. Three others also were charged with rape, while the sixth was charged with being an accomplice to sexual assault. The allegations span from 1994 to 2005.

Meanwhile, more than 200 men and women have joined a civil lawsuit in the last year alleging they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in South Bend
Conversations continue in South Bend surrounding the citizens police review board.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
2600 block of Lincolnway in Mishawaka
Lincolnway blocked after crash involving motorcycle
No suspicious packages, devices found after bomb threat at University Park Mall
157 S. Hull in Benton Harbor
2 dead after Benton Harbor house fire

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
The health insurance subsidies are funded by the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package...
More than a half million Americans gain health coverage under Biden
Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.
Medic who shot 2 was assigned to medical research center
LIVE: Los Angeles Sheriff's Office briefing on Tiger Wood’s accident