WH: No credential to show if vaccinated

In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is stressing that it won’t back any system “that requires Americans to carry a credential” to show they’ve been vaccinated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says “there will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

She says companies or nonprofit groups might offer that kind of “tool” but the White House wants to be sure that “American’s privacy and rights” are protected. Psaki says the Biden administration will be issuing guidance around the matter soon.

So-called vaccine passports currently exist in only one state — a limited government partnership in New York with a private company. But that hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers in a handful of states from rushing out legislative proposals to ban their use, calling them an infringement on personal freedom and private health choices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

