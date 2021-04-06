Advertisement

No suspicious packages, devices found after bomb threat at University Park Mall

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - University Park Mall was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made.

No suspicious packages or devices were found.

Police continue to investigate.

From the Mishawaka Police Department:

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 5:24 pm Mishawaka Police Officers responded to University Park Mall 6501 N Grape Rd. due to a bomb threat. The bomb threat was made over the telephone. Mishawaka Police Officers arrived on scene and assisted UP Mall Security with evacuating the mall. Officers searched the mall after it was evacuated and were unable to find any suspicious packages or devices.

University Park Mall will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

No arrests were made and no injuries reported. The Mishawaka Police Department is urging anyone that may have information pertaining to this bomb threat to contact the Mishawaka Police Department Detective Bureau 574-258-1684.

