Suspect and victim in hospital after Michigan City stabbing

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Michigan City.

It happened just before 3:30 Monday morning in the 1000 block of East Michigan Boulevard.

Officers found a 55-year-old victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The 67-year-old suspect was also at the scene, suffering from severe head injuries.

Both are expected to survive.

Police believe the suspect talked to the victim before she was stabbed. A group of people then reportedly came to the victim’s aid.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed this incident or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Corporal Marty Corley at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1073 or at mcorley@emichigancity.com.

