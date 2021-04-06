Advertisement

Single-game South Bend Cubs tickets available next week

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Single game tickets for the upcoming South Bend Cubs season will go on sale next week.

Tickets for games in May and June will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, April 14 at noon.

They can be purchased at the Four Winds Field box office.

You can also call 574-235-9988 or buy them online at southbendcubs.com.

Prices will remain the same as they were in 2019.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early, as capacity restrictions are expected to influence availability.

