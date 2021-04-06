Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Elderly Elkhart woman missing

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Shirley Robinson.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a 70-year-old woman is missing.

From Indiana State Police:

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Shirley Robinson, a 70 year old black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 215 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans, and driving a blue 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 760R.

Shirley is missing from Elkhart, Indiana which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday April 5, 2021 at 3:30 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shirley Robinson, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 533-4151 or 911.

