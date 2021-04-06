Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in South Bend

Conversations continue in South Bend surrounding the citizens police review board.
Conversations continue in South Bend surrounding the citizens police review board.(Carly Miller)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a shooting Tuesday evening.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. about a shooting near the intersection of N. Frances and Campeau Street.

Police responded to the 700 block of N. Frances, where they found two victims.

At least one of the victims was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of either of the victims.

The suspect is reported to have fled the scene.

Officers are still on-scene and at the hospital.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking story.

