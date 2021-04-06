Shooting investigation underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a shooting Tuesday evening.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. about a shooting near the intersection of N. Frances and Campeau Street.

Police responded to the 700 block of N. Frances, where they found two victims.

At least one of the victims was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of either of the victims.

The suspect is reported to have fled the scene.

Officers are still on-scene and at the hospital.

