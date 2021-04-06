Several counties do away with mask requirements, following state guidelines

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Several counties in our viewing area are no longer requiring masks with Governor Holcomb’s statewide mask mandate expiring April 6th.

16 News Now tells us which counties are still requiring masks and which ones are only advising people to wear them.

Elkhart County and St. Joseph County are still requiring people to wear masks, extending their orders into May.

Marshall, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Fulton, and Pulaski counties aren’t requiring masks following the expiration of the Governor’s mask requirement.

People still need to wear masks in schools, government buildings, and vaccination sites.

Health departments in these counties still strongly recommend you wear masks and continue to follow social distancing measures when appropriate.

“We’re all concerned about the feasibility of having a mutant strain like the UK strain coming into our county so we’re strongly encouraging people to still wear masks,” said Pulaski County Health Department coordinator Vicki White.

The LaGrange County Health Officer Tony Pechin posted on the county website, “Masks are strongly recommended indoors. People at increased COVID-19 risk should avoid confined indoor spaces.”

People aren’t required to wear masks inside businesses in these counties unless the owner requires it.

“That’s where we will continue with Marshall County going forward is following the current executive order. Any facility or business can make additional requirements,” said Marshall County Public Health Nurse Lisa Letsinger.

LaPorte and Starke counties are still requiring people to wear masks after renewing their local mask mandates.

Starke county health officials say they’ll decide whether or not to renew the current mandate after looking at how spring break impacts their numbers at the end of the month.

LaPorte County says they’ll review their current health order at the end of the month too.

