Raising awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

You can help raise awareness by planting a blue pinwheel in your yard.

The pinwheel is a symbol of hope.

CAPS Elkhart planted 3,000 pinwheels in honor of the number of babies born every year in Elkhart County.

While it is not an easy subject to talk about, it is crucial to bring awareness to child abuse because it happens more than we realize.

“A startling statistic, one in ten children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday,” said Leah Plank, senior director of prevention program. “And that’s just one form of abuse. But as adults, as a community, it’s our responsibility to look at this issue and think ‘what can I do?’ We all can do something.”

If you suspect something is wrong with a child and family, you are encouraged to call the Indiana Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline: 1-800-800-5556.

Your help could potentially save a child’s life.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.