Portion of Waterfall Drive closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert you need to know about if you live in Elkhart.

Starting Wednesday, a portion of Waterfall Drive will be closed until mid-June to install a watermain.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured from main street to Franklin Street to Elkhart Avenue.

Westbound traffic will be detoured from Elkhart Avenue to Franklin Street to Main Street.

