Advertisement

Portion of Waterfall Drive closing

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert you need to know about if you live in Elkhart.

Starting Wednesday, a portion of Waterfall Drive will be closed until mid-June to install a watermain.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured from main street to Franklin Street to Elkhart Avenue.

Westbound traffic will be detoured from Elkhart Avenue to Franklin Street to Main Street.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from South Bend
Police investigating shooting in South Bend
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Man killed in Saturday shooting identified
SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka

Latest News

The words “troubling” and “unilateral” were used to describe St. Joseph County’s decision to...
Mask opponents disagree with St. Joseph County mask mandate extension
One dead after Monday morning crash
In today's Medical Moment, an FDA approved therapy for mantle cell lymphoma.
Medical Moment: A cure for mantle cell lymphoma?
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Shirley Robinson.
SILVER ALERT: Elderly Elkhart woman missing
Impostors are trying to dupe local businesses into buying festival booths.
Scammers strike again, tricking local businesses on Facebook