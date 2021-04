SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are responding to the 2100 block of Bertrand Street following a shooting.

St. Joseph County dispatchers confirm a male has been taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The call came in right before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

We are working to learn more information and will update this story when we know more.

