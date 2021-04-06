One dead after Monday morning crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In LaPorte County, a man is dead after a crash Monday morning.

It happened just before 5:45, near the intersection of U.S. 35 and County Road 250 South.

Police say a silver Nissan, driven by 67-year-old Adam Fedorowicz, was traveling south in the right lane on U.S. 35 when he turned in front of another vehicle in the left lane.

Fedorowicz was thrown from his car and police say they found him dead in the roadway when they arrived on scene.

The crash is currently under investigation, and toxicology test results are pending.

