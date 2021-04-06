Nearing 80 Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Lot of sunshine and very warm with some high clouds and a breeze from the South. Temperatures warm to near 80 for the first time this year by the afternoon. High of 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy and mild with a few clouds hanging around. Clouds increase later in the morning hours. Low of 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to start the day with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A chance of a few showers and thunderstorms is possible closer to the evening rush. Remaining warm and breezy. High of 78.

THURSDAY: A system spreads scattered rain showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Remaining warm and breezy with showers continuing into the evening. High of 67.

LONGE RANGE: The system bringing the shower chances back into the forecast lingers as we get closer to the weekend. Showers remain possible through Saturday morning with another chance for some rain coming Sunday as another system moves close to the area. Temperatures will gradually slide back down to near average by the beginning of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, April 5th 2021

Monday’s High: 73

Monday’s Low: 55

Precipitation: 0.01″

