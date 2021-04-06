Advertisement

MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field

The commissioner’s office was expected to declare Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies will host the game.
Workers prepare Coors Field on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Denver, the day before the...
Workers prepare Coors Field on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Denver, the day before the Colorado Rockies' season-opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year’s Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because MLB hadn’t announced the move yet. The commissioner’s office was expected to declare Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies will host the game. ESPN was first to report the decision. MLB pulled the July 13 game from Truist Park in Atlanta in response to Georgia voting rules that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quickly signed into law March 25. Critics have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

