Advertisement

Michigan reports 58* more COVID-19 deaths, 4,964 more cases Tuesday

There have been 16,297 deaths and 707,463 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 16,297 deaths and 707,463 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 58* more COVID-19 deaths and 4,964 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 16 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 16,297 deaths and 707,463 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 21 more coronavirus deaths and 10,293* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (04/05/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 3rd.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~5146 per day.

Friday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 5,498 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 49* more coronavirus deaths and 6,036 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 33 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 226 (+0) deaths and 13,198 (+49) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 69 (+0) deaths and 4,701 (+8) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 91 (+0) deaths and 5,274 (+13) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from South Bend
Police investigating shooting in South Bend
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Man killed in Saturday shooting identified
SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka

Latest News

The words “troubling” and “unilateral” were used to describe St. Joseph County’s decision to...
Mask opponents disagree with St. Joseph County mask mandate extension
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
Statewide, 706 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 669 more cases Tuesday
Marshall, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Fulton, and Pulaski counties aren’t requiring masks following...
Several counties do away with mask requirements, following state guidelines