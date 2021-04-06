Advertisement

Michiana’s own Scott Drew leads Baylor to national championship with 86-70 win over Gonzaga

Indiana’s 1975-76 squad remains the last team to run the table.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and head coach...
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears greet each other before the start of the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Shane Bevel | NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The fresh-as-can-be Baylor Bears obliterated wobbly-legged Gonzaga’s march to perfection in an 86-70 runaway in the national title game. It brought this once-downtrodden program’s first national title back home to Waco, Texas. Jared Butler scored 22 points and MaCio Teague had 19 for the Bears, who were ranked second or third in the AP poll all year long - but never first, all because of Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the season at 31-1. Indiana’s 1975-76 squad remains the last team to run the table.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew actually has Michiana ties. He attended Penn and Valparaiso High School where he was a tennis star. He also lived in Mishawaka from 1976 to 1988.

Drew promised Baylor fans he would bring the Bears a national title in 2003, and he delivered.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from South Bend
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Man killed in Saturday shooting identified
SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
Alisha Rochelle Chilton
Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Fort Wayne

Latest News

Braden Lenzy catches a pass in spring practice against Clarence Lewis.
Brian Kelly wants to see more consistency from wide receivers Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys
Chicago Cubs Javier Baez, left, is greeted by David Bote, right, after hitting a home run...
Contreras, Báez, Bote HRs lift Cubs over Pirates 5-3
Workers prepare Coors Field on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Denver, the day before the...
MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, center, drives between Oklahoma City Thunder forward...
Grant scores 21 vs. former team as Pistons dominate Thunder