Medical Moment: A cure for mantle cell lymphoma?
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After years of no options for patients with recurrent cancer of the white blood cells—there’s now hope.
In today’s Medical Moment, an FDA approved therapy for mantle cell lymphoma.
It’s a rare, aggressive form of cancer.
It’s usually caught at late stages, and until very recently, there were very few effective treatments.
But now, as Martie Salt reports, researchers found a specialized therapy that’s making a life-saving difference.
After the Zuma-Two trial was completed, the FDA approved the car T-cell therapy.
