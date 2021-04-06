Advertisement

Medical Moment: A cure for mantle cell lymphoma?

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After years of no options for patients with recurrent cancer of the white blood cells—there’s now hope.

In today’s Medical Moment, an FDA approved therapy for mantle cell lymphoma.

It’s a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

It’s usually caught at late stages, and until very recently, there were very few effective treatments.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, researchers found a specialized therapy that’s making a life-saving difference.

After the Zuma-Two trial was completed, the FDA approved the car T-cell therapy.

