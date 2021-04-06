Marian High School alum Devin Cannady signs 10-day contract with Orlando Magic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Marian High School basketball player Devin Cannady has signed a 10-day NBA contract with the Orlando Magic. The terms of the deal have not been released.

Ready to Get Started 🙏🏽

🔮💫 https://t.co/REVTJc4pGu — Devin Cannady (@devin_cannady3) April 6, 2021

This comes nearly a month after Cannady won the G League Finals MVP with the Lakeland Magic.

Cannady tallied 22 points in the G League Finals over Delaware. He started in nine of Lakeland’s 13 games this season.

