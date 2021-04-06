Advertisement

Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments.

During the pandemic, restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive, which amped up demand for ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports the low inventory is hitting everyone from mom-and-pop restaurants to chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silver’s.

The ketchup shortage has pushed packet prices up 13% since January 2020, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.

But there is some good news.

USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand, Heinz, is working to up its production to 12 billion packets a year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from South Bend
Police investigating shooting in South Bend
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Man killed in Saturday shooting identified
SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
President Joe Biden announced every adult in the country will be eligible to be vaccinated by...
Biden moving COVID vaccine eligibility date up
The 77-acre Piney Point reservoir is located in Manatee County, just south of the Tampa Bay area.
Florida lawmakers plan $200M to clean, close leaky reservoir
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Petty officer shoots 2 sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Early in-person voting on the Elkhart school referendum is officially open. Here, voting...
Early in-person voting begins for Elkhart Community Schools referendum