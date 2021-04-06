Advertisement

Indiana Senate blocking repeal of state handgun permit law

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS - The Republican-dominated Indiana Senate is blocking a bill that would repeal the state’s permit requirement for carrying a handgun in public.

Republicans easily pushed the proposal through the Indiana House, but Senate leaders have decided against taking up the bill in the final weeks of this year’s session.

Instead, the Senate will support eliminating the $75 fee for a lifetime permit after the Legislature eliminated the state’s five-year permit fee in a 2019 bill.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray pointed to opposition to the bill from the Indiana State Police superintendent, the state police chiefs association and the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police.

