Indiana reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 669 more cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 669 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 706 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,679 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 692,240 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 1 more coronavirus death and 762 new cases were reported. 704 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 1,256 new cases were reported. 657 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 1 more coronavirus death and 1,127 new cases were reported. 657 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 32,783 (+59) cases and 534 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 26,580 (+27) cases and 429 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,451 (+27) cases and 204 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,924 (+18) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,652 (+2) cases and 108 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,477 (+3) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,967 (+1) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,876 (+1) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,112 (+0) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

