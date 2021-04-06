Advertisement

Hit-and-run driver injures 3 children in southern Michigan

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) - A hit-and-run driver has injured three children in southern Michigan.

State police say in a release that a Chevy Equinox SUV left the roadway about 3:45 p.m. Monday in Marshall and struck three siblings who had been riding their bicycles.

Two 14-year-olds and a 7-year-old were hospitalized. Police say the silver Equinox should have extensive damage to the right front and right side of the vehicle, including a missing passenger side headlight and missing passenger mirror.

The vehicle’s front bumper cover also was dragged along the roadway as the SUV was driven away. Marshall is southeast of Grand Rapids.

