Grant scores 21 vs. former team as Pistons dominate Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Jerami Grant scored 21 points against his former team, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-108. Grant looked at home during his return, making 7 of 15 shots and adding five rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes. Frank Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya each added 14 points for Detroit. The Pistons were coming off a 125-81 home loss to the New York Knicks. Aleksej Pokusevski scored 19 points for the Thunder, and Svi Mykhailiuk had 17.

