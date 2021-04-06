Advertisement

Grant scores 21 vs. former team as Pistons dominate Thunder

The Pistons were coming off a 125-81 home loss to the New York Knicks.
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, center, drives between Oklahoma City Thunder forward...
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, center, drives between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, left, and guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Jerami Grant scored 21 points against his former team, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-108. Grant looked at home during his return, making 7 of 15 shots and adding five rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes. Frank Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya each added 14 points for Detroit. The Pistons were coming off a 125-81 home loss to the New York Knicks. Aleksej Pokusevski scored 19 points for the Thunder, and Svi Mykhailiuk had 17.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

