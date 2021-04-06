Early in-person voting begins for Elkhart Community Schools referendum

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Early in-person voting on the Elkhart school referendum is officially open.

You can vote weekdays at the Elkhart County Lincoln Center Health Department during normal business hours.

If approved, this referendum would be active for the next eight years and would seek an additional $122 million.

That money would go toward increasing employee pay, reducing health insurance costs for employees, and maintaining safe transportation for students.

The special election date on the referendum is set for May 4.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.