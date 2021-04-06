Advertisement

Early in-person voting begins for Elkhart Community Schools referendum

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Early in-person voting on the Elkhart school referendum is officially open.

You can vote weekdays at the Elkhart County Lincoln Center Health Department during normal business hours.

If approved, this referendum would be active for the next eight years and would seek an additional $122 million.

That money would go toward increasing employee pay, reducing health insurance costs for employees, and maintaining safe transportation for students.

The special election date on the referendum is set for May 4.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from South Bend
Police investigating shooting in South Bend
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Man killed in Saturday shooting identified
SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka

Latest News

If you want to impress 13-year-old Asher, you should take him to an Italian restaurant.
Wednesday’s Child: Michigan teen loves Italian food
U-93 hosted the Auto show, a tradition that goes back generations in South Bend
South Bend Auto Show returns to the Century Center
McGraw coached some incredible groups of women in her time at the helm for Notre Dame women’s...
Muffet McGraw book signing raises money for Girls on the Run Michiana
PHM to have eLearning Day March 30