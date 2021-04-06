Advertisement

Delays expected after rollover near bypass in Elkhart

(KGNS)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Traffic delays are expected near the US 20 bypass and County Road 17 in Elkhart after a semi rolled over Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 9 a.m.

Investigators say it appears the semi was turning north onto County Road 17 from the bypass exit ramp when the load of steel shifted, causing the semi to roll over.

The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.

Shortly before noon, police warned that drivers should expect delays in the area for the next several hours as the crash is cleaned up.

