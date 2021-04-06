Crews respond to fire in northeast South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on South Bend’s northeast side Monday evening.

It happened in the 900 block of East Sorin Street.

The call about the fire came in at 7:30.

Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor, where you can see smoking coming out.

Officials say everyone got out of the home safely.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

