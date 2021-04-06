Advertisement

Crews respond to fire in northeast South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on South Bend’s northeast side Monday evening.

It happened in the 900 block of East Sorin Street.

The call about the fire came in at 7:30.

Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor, where you can see smoking coming out.

Officials say everyone got out of the home safely.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings
One man dead after South Bend shooting Saturday
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from South Bend
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Man killed in Saturday shooting identified

Latest News

The mask requirement in Elkhart County will be extended for several weeks after a new public...
Elkhart County extends mask requirement, other restrictions
The district receives a grant to pay off student debts.
Community foundation pays off Oregon-Davis student debts
Cone Zone: 7 major construction projects in Michiana that may slow you down
16 and up in Michigan
Vaccine Tracker: Michigan vaccine eligibility moves to 16 and up