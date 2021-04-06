Advertisement

Contreras, Báez, Bote HRs lift Cubs over Pirates 5-3

Trevor Williams pitched perfectly until Omar Narváez’s leadoff single in the sixth
Chicago Cubs Javier Baez, left, is greeted by David Bote, right, after hitting a home run...
Chicago Cubs Javier Baez, left, is greeted by David Bote, right, after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Willson Contreras, Javier Báez and David Bote homered during a four-run fourth inning to lift the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3. Trevor Williams pitched perfectly until Omar Narváez’s leadoff single in the sixth - Narváez also broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth inning Saturday against Minnesota. Narváez added a three-run homer in the seventh. Williams was making his Cubs debut after five seasons with Pittsburgh. He pitched into the seventh, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six. Alec Mills, who no-hit Milwaukee as a starter last September, pitched the ninth for his first save.

