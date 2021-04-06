Brian Kelly wants to see more consistency from wide receivers Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has completed just four practices of spring ball in 2021, and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly likes what he sees from the wide receiving corps.

Kelly says the leader in the wide receiver room is without a doubt Avery Davis. He’s been the most consistent.

However, wide receivers Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys have also caught his eye. The two combined for only 12 receptions in 2020, but Kelly likes the direction they’ve been trending.

“Lenzy and Keys have been really good,” Kelly said. “Now, they have to be consistent because that has been the area they haven’t been for us. They haven’t been consistent. But they’ve made a commitment in the weight room that is different than what we’ve seen in the past. These guys have been outstanding in the weight room. You can see it in the way they are translating that on to the field.”

Kelly went on to say former five-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson has really turned it around in the classroom, which in turn results in more confidence on the football field.

The wide receivers and the rest of the Irish hit the fields for practice No. 5 of the spring Tuesday at 7:50 AM.

