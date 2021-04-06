Advertisement

Brian Kelly wants to see more consistency from wide receivers Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys

The two combined for only 12 receptions in 2020, but Kelly likes the direction they’ve been trending.
Braden Lenzy catches a pass in spring practice against Clarence Lewis.
Braden Lenzy catches a pass in spring practice against Clarence Lewis.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has completed just four practices of spring ball in 2021, and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly likes what he sees from the wide receiving corps.

Kelly says the leader in the wide receiver room is without a doubt Avery Davis. He’s been the most consistent.

However, wide receivers Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys have also caught his eye. The two combined for only 12 receptions in 2020, but Kelly likes the direction they’ve been trending.

“Lenzy and Keys have been really good,” Kelly said. “Now, they have to be consistent because that has been the area they haven’t been for us. They haven’t been consistent. But they’ve made a commitment in the weight room that is different than what we’ve seen in the past. These guys have been outstanding in the weight room. You can see it in the way they are translating that on to the field.”

Kelly went on to say former five-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson has really turned it around in the classroom, which in turn results in more confidence on the football field.

The wide receivers and the rest of the Irish hit the fields for practice No. 5 of the spring Tuesday at 7:50 AM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from South Bend
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Man killed in Saturday shooting identified
SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
Alisha Rochelle Chilton
Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Fort Wayne

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and head coach...
Michiana’s own Scott Drew leads Baylor to national championship with 86-70 win over Gonzaga
Brian Kelly observes practice.
Notre Dame football gives players option to receive coronavirus vaccine
No. 12 Irish clinch another series with an 11-5 win over No. 17 Pitt
The Domers will play in Tampa on September 15th 2029, and they’ll host the Bulls on September...
Notre Dame football schedules home-and-home series with South Florida