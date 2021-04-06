Advertisement

Benton Harbor boys basketball team is hungry to advance in state tournament

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor boys basketball team has a pretty big game Tuesday night.

The Tigers will play in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

Benton Harbor’s last three playoff games have all been close, with their last win coming by five points over Hopkins in the regional title game.

“We’re very hungry,” Tigers junior guard Trucel Singleton said. “COVID had stopped everything last year. We had to stop during districts. We couldn’t play in the district championship. Now we are here doing better.”

The Tigers are pumped to keep moving through the playoffs, and they are licking their chops for more.

“I’m really hungry,” Tigers senior guard Chris Moore said. “Starving. I’m ready to get this chip. It’s been a long time. I’ve got a lot of faith in my teammates and coaches. They’ve been improving us every day, every practice making sure we are getting what we need. I’ve got a lot of confidence to making it far.”

The team standing in the Tigers way Tuesday night is Grand Rapids Catholic Central - the No. 1 team in Michigan and the school Benton Harbor played in the 2018 state title game.

Tip is Tuesday night at Calvin College at 7:30 PM.

